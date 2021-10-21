Maritzburg United stalemate shows Orlando Pirates won't be serious challengers

Bucs ended the night in sixth position with 10 points from seven games, but are already nine points adrift of defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns

It was a frustrating evening for Orlando Pirates as they dropped two points against Maritzburg United following a 0-0 draw at the Harry Gwala Stadium.

For a team with an eye on the title race, it's imperative to go to a team like Maritzburg, a club more often than not fighting relegation, and bring back the three points.

Even more so when the hosts are forced to play the final 30 minutes with 10 men after a red card. Somehow, if Bucs were serious challengers, they would need to find a way to grind out victories from these kind of matches. Currently, they just don't seem to have the ability to do so, and are lacking a talisman or two who are able to make the difference on such evenings.

Too many players off their best

Linda Mntambo had a standout performance for Bucs and enjoyed some excellent moments. He has however lacked consistency for Pirates, and the same could also be said of players such as Fortune Makaringe, Deon Hotto, Gabadinho Mhango, Bongani Sam and Terrence Dzvukamanja have failed to regularly produce top-notch performances.

Dzvukamanja should really have got on the score sheet, but missed a shot right in front of goal. Makaringe also missed chances, while Tshegofatso Mabasa was ineffective for the most part - what is becoming clearer and clearer is that the Sea Robbers are missing a reliable target-man.

With four draws from seven league outings, it’s apparent that the Soweto side is lacking a match-winner.

Injuries expose lack of real depth

Long term absentees Thembinkosi Lorch and Zakhele Lepasa were recently joined on the sidelines by Vincent Pule. These are exactly the type of players Bucs were missing against Pirates - creative, flair players whose dynamism can change a game at any time.

Now with the Sea Robbers also competing continentally in the Caf Confederation Cup, their squad depth is going to be tested even more.

As the team chops and changes, and more fringe players and youngsters are given game-time not by choice but by necessity, the more likely it is going to be that league results may suffer.

It's not that Sundowns haven't had their own injury issues at times, and this is a side that travels up and down Africa every season in the Champions League, usually making it to the latter rounds.

But thanks, the healthy squad the Brazilians have, they are generally able to overcome any setbacks. On Wednesday, when they needed a goal in a tight game against Golden Arrows, Gaston Sirino, who has not had much game-time this season, rose to the occasion.

The way things are shaping up, the Buccaneers' best bet for a trophy may well be in the cup, either in Africa or domestically; it coould be quite some time before they're ready to catch Sundowns.