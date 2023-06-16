'I gave Mario Balotelli a good beating!' - Marco Materazzi reveals how Inter team-mate's antics against Barcelona left him fuming in 2010

Former Italy international Marco Materazzi has revealed he gave Mario Balotelli a "good beating" when the pair both played for Inter.

Defender clashed with mercurial striker

Both players played for Inter

Row stemmed from a fixture vs Barcelona

WHAT HAPPENED? Balotelli and Materazzi won the Champions League together in 2010 and to get there, Inter had to defeat Barcelona. During their 3-1 semi-final first leg win over the Camp Nou club, Balotelli expressed his distaste at coming on from the bench and threw his shirt on the pitch.

WHAT THEY SAID: Materazzi revealed that he did not take kindly to the striker's actions, saying: "I gave him a good beating, it's true. I love Mario, but he really deserved it that day. We've become friends again now, practically brothers, but he did something that day that he really should not have done. Throwing his shirt to the ground after the final whistle wasn't even the worst of it.

"Before the game, on the team bus, he told us: 'Today I'm going to play badly,' so I promised to make him pay if he did. When he came off the bench, he tried a shot from midfield rather than going on the counter. Diego Milito wanted to kill him.

"We believed in Mario, he scored many goals and contributed to the victory, but a week after that, I asked (Jose) Mourinho to put me against Balotelli in the training ground games between ranks."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Inter went on to win the Champions League, of course, with Balotelli earning a winner's medal. He did not play in the second leg against Barca, nor did he feature in the final against Bayern Munich. Since leaving Inter in 2010, he has played for Manchester City, AC Milan (twice), Liverpool, Nice, Marseille, Brescia, Monza, Adana Demirspor and is currently playing his trade for Sion.

WHAT NEXT? Balotelli is now 32 and scored six goals in 19 games last season. He has a contract with Sion until 2024 so is likely to continue playing his football in Switzerland in 2023/24. Materazzi retired in 2014.