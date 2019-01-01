Mario Balotelli completes move to Marseille

After being released by Nice, the Italy international has signed a contract with Les Olympiens which is set to run until June

Italian striker Mario Balotelli has completed a free transfer to Marseille on Thursday, joining after being released from his contract by fellow Ligue 1 outfit Nice.

The 28-year-old ends his two and a half year spell with Les Aiglons by moving to the Orange Velodrome, despite having failed to find the back of the net in ten league appearances this season.

Balotelli joins Marseille on a six-month deal until the end of the current campaign and is expected to earn around £2.7m ($3m) in wages during that short spell.

The enigmatic centre forward scored 42 goals in 64 appearances in total at Nice, but he has found himself in and out of the starting XI this term after a run of poor performances.

He could make his debut for Marseille this coming Friday, as the French giants host Lille in a huge Ligue 1 clash, with nine points seperating the two sides in the table.

Les Olympiens sit seventh in the standings and still harbour faint hopes of qualifying for next season's Champions League, with six points currently between them and third placed Lyon.

For Balotelli, this latest move may mark the last chance he has to succeed at the highest level of the game, having endured major highs and lows over the last few years.

Spells at Inter Milan, Man City and AC Milan in the earlier stages of his career gave him the opportunity to showcase his talent and although he impressed sporadically, he was never able to sustain any kind of form.

An ill-fated spell at Liverpool between 2014 and 2016 saw him slip out of the limelight completely, before he rediscovered his goalscoring touch with Nice and now he will aim to do so again in new surroundings.

Marseille's sole focus between now and May is their Ligue 1 duties, after a difficult first half of the season which saw them slip out of contention in the domestic cups and in the Europa League.