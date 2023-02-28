Marcus Rashford has revealed the strict regime Louis van Gaal would impose on him during their time together at Manchester United.

Rashford on hot goal streak

Made United debut under Van Gaal in 2016

Dutchman would fine forward weekly

WHAT HAPPENED? Rashford has explained how he would undergo college work at the Dutchman's behest, but that it would make him late for training. The relationship clearly paid off, though, with the United forward breaking onto the first team scene during Van Gaal's tenure.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Sky Sports, Rashford said: "I always remember Thursdays. I used to get fined every Thursday, [but] it was completely out of my control but this is the type of person that Van Gaal was.

"He used to tell me I have to finish my college work, it's non-negotiable, but I also can't be late for training, it's non-negotiable. I had 12 minutes to get here [to the training ground] from college."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Rashford is in the form of his life right now. He thought he was denied a goal in the Carabao Cup final when officials chalked his strike down as a Sven Botman own goal - only for the decision to be reversed after the game. The Wythenshawe-born United academy product has now scored a career-best 25 goals in all competitions this season.

DID YOU KNOW? In a run that started on November 6, Chelsea have scored 6 goals across their last 15 games in all competitions – the fewest of any side in England's top four tiers. Over the same period, United have scored 50 goals, including 18 goals from Rashford.

WHAT NEXT FOR UNITED? Rashford and United take on West Ham in the FA Cup fifth round on Wednesday night, before travelling to Liverpool in the league this weekend.