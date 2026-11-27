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Former Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo stands on the verge of making Copa Libertadores history when Estudiantes face Palmeiras in Saturday's final in Montevideo. Victory over the Brazilian heavyweights would hand the Argentine a record 17-year gap between continental titles after he first lifted the trophy with his boyhood club back in 2009.

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Veteran eyes unique tournament milestone

Rojo can become the player with the longest span between two Copa Libertadores titles when Estudiantes face Palmeiras on November 28 at the Estadio Centenario. Remarkably, the defender has played minimal minutes in both campaigns for his boyhood club. He featured for just one minute as a 19-year-old in 2009 under Alejandro Sabella and has logged 77 minutes in 2026 during the semi-final second leg against Flamengo.

Long road back to Estudiantes

Having joined the La Plata club at the age of 10, the centre-back made his sole 2009 appearance as an 89th-minute substitute for Leandro Benitez in the quarter-final win over Defensor Sporting, missing the final against Cruzeiro. After playing five Libertadores matches in 2010 and enjoying a lengthy European career, he returned to South America to represent Boca Juniors and Racing.

With Boca, he played 13 games across four editions, including a dramatic 2023 semi-final against Palmeiras where a 66th-minute red card ruled him out of the final defeat to Fluminense. In 2025, he started with Boca before joining Racing, where another dismissal against Penarol and a costly semi-final error against Flamengo preceded his return to Estudiantes under Alexander Medina.

Defender set to smash records

Lifting the trophy would see Rojo shatter the current 12-year benchmark held by Brazilian defender Fabiano Eller, who won with Vasco da Gama in 1998 and Internacional in 2006 and 2010. He would also surpass the 11-year gaps achieved by Luis Cubilla, Ricardo Bochini and Jonatan Maidana, as well as Everton Cebolinha's eight-year span.

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Rojo is not the only Estudiantes player chasing a repeat triumph. Former River Plate winners Ramiro Funes Mori and Lucas Alario, who lifted the trophy in 2015, have both contributed in limited roles this term and can equal the 11-year mark in Montevideo.

Montevideo decider awaits veteran defender

All eyes now turn to Saturday's showpiece against Palmeiras, where Estudiantes aim to write a new chapter in their continental history. Having started the decisive semi-final second leg at the Maracana, Rojo is in contention to feature in the decider. Victory would bring his 17-year Libertadores journey full circle in the exact same shirt where it all began.