Marcelo ruled out of Champions League opener as Real Madrid's injury crisis deepens

have confirmed that Marcelo will not play a part in a clash at Paris Saint Germain on Wednesday, after sustaining a neck injury.

The Brazilian appeared to suffer the issue in the first half of a 3-2 victory over on Saturday, falling straight onto his back after attempting a shot at goal.

The 31-year-old completed the match, but Madrid have announced on Monday afternoon that he will be unavailable for the trip to .

Article continues below

The club released an official statement on their website, which reads: "After the tests carried out today to our player Marcelo by the Real Madrid Medical Services he has been diagnosed with post-traumatic cervicodorsalgia. Pending evolution."

Marcelo joins Isco, Luka Modric and Marco Asensio on the treatment table, with Zinedine Zidane facing an injury crisis at Santiago Bernabeu.

More to follow.