Marcelo becomes most decorated player in Real Madrid history after La Liga title triumph
Emma Smith
Marcelo has made Real Madrid history by becoming the most decorated player in the illustrious history of the Spanish giants.
Madrid sealed the 2021-22 Liga title on Saturday with four games to spare with a 4-0 victory over Espanyol, and it set a personal milestone for the veteran Brazilian too.
It was the 24th major trophy Marcelo has won with Madrid, more than any player previously for the club.
