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Marc Guehi has seen the odd error creep into his game at Manchester City, while Gianluigi Donnarumma’s save percentage is way down on where he would expect it to be, with former Blues captain Richard Dunne explaining to GOAL why uncharacteristic mistakes are happening. He admits that the departure of iconic manager Pep Guardiola is partly to blame.

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Distractions to contend with

A new era at the Etihad Stadium has been ushered in after bidding farewell to a coach that picked up 20 trophies over the course of a historic decade-long stint in England. Enzo Maresca, who knows all about City from spells in their backroom staff, is following in the most illustrious of footsteps.

He has plenty of distractions to contend with, on and off the field, with the threat of severe Financial Fair Play (FFP) sanctions continuing to loom large. Collective eyes do, quite literally, appear to have been taken off the ball at times.

City, having made a faultless start to the 2026-27 Premier League campaign, have come unstuck in their last three top-flight fixtures. Defensive leaks have proved difficult to plug, with individual standards slipping in certain areas of the field.

Errors have hindered Guehi

England international centre-half Guehi has endured a tough time, having previously been so reliable, with City cult hero Dunne - who was speaking in association with IrishBetting.ie - telling GOAL when asked about the surprising mishaps: “You can go through different periods where you make a couple of mistakes and you get away with it and the goalkeeper's in top form and the keeper pulls you out on mistakes, whereas now they're all getting punished.

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“If they make a mistake in midfield, it comes back. The defenders aren't as sharp as they were last season. They're making an error and then finally it's gone back to the keeper who's not making the saves that he was making previously. So it's individual errors, but as a group, they've dropped off a little bit. I don't think they're as clinical as they were last season. I think they're more open and easier to get at.

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“I think the whole Premier League has changed in terms of going back three or four years, teams would let Man City's defence have the ball and they'd back off, whereas now as soon as Guehi’s receiving it, he's under pressure. Teams are pressing higher, they're getting more physical with them and the game's getting quicker, so mistakes are highlighted even more and then it comes down to confidence.

“You make one or two mistakes and then the next time the ball comes to you it’s ‘I hope my touch is good’ instead of it just being a natural process. You start to overthink situations and that's probably where Guehi is and not just him, but the defence in general has been this season.”

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Donnarumma’s numbers are way down

Moving on to Donnarumma, Dunne said when asked if City have to expect more from an elite performer that has seen important numbers slump to 65 percent in the shot-stopping stakes: “100%. It's too low. Regardless of whether they're taking more shots or not, the fact that his actual save percentage has dropped isn't good.

“You can see it. You can see the goals that are going in. We're all looking at it thinking, ‘he would have saved that last year, it would have been better’. Again, that's individual errors. Whatever it may be, the preparation in the week not being correct, the confidence being dropped, whatever it is, it's affecting the whole side.

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“If you've got a goalkeeper who's making errors, then your defenders start to think ‘well, I can't make an error’, and that adds a little bit of pressure and it spreads throughout the whole team.

“I think Donnarumma probably had, the season before PSG won the Champions League, a little bit of a season where he had a dip in performances and wasn't so great. But then the first time they won the Champions League, he pulled off some amazing saves and got back to where we've seen him at Man City for the last couple of years. But, he seems to have dropped off a little bit. He's not getting down as quick as he was.

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“It's just everything. It's the effect of not having Pep Guardiola there. I know Maresca has come in and done really well, but when you've got one of the world's best managers who doesn't allow an inch and then he's gone, the players do take that inch and it responds in the performances.”

Mixed fortunes during international break

Maresca - with City now sat third in the Premier League table, six points adrift of leaders and defending champions Arsenal - will be demanding a response from his players when they return to action on Saturday at home to Fulham.

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Guehi may not figure against the Cottagers, having withdrawn from the latest England squad with a hip injury, but Donnarumma will be between the sticks after taking in an eventful international break with Italy that saw them beat France before conceding four times in a defeat to Belgium.