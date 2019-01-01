Maradona denies offer from Gimnasia but open to coaching in Argentina

The former Argentina boss, 58, addressed rumours linking him to a return to the sidelines in his native country

Diego Maradona said it would be an "honour" to coach in , though the footballing great insisted he has not received or rejected any offers amid links to Gimnasia La Plata.

Superliga Argentina strugglers Gimnasia want Maradona as head coach, with reports claiming contact between the two parties is already official.

Maradona has been out of work since leaving Mexican second-tier side Dorados in June due to health reasons – the 58-year-old undergoing shoulder and knee surgery.

Amid speculation linking him to Gimnasia – who are winless and bottom of the table after five games – former Argentina boss Maradona took to Instagram to address the rumours.

"I want to clarify that I did not receive or reject any proposal from Argentine teams, as they are saying," Maradona wrote.

"I had no official contact with any club. I am in good health and of course it would be an honour for me to lead in my country.

"I always liked the challenges. I send a hug to everyone."

Maradona joined Dorados in September 2018 and led the club to the final of both the Apertura and Clausura, but lost on both occasions to Atletico San Luis, therefore missing out on promotion to Liga MX.

At the end of his stint in it was announced that he would be stepping down because of health concerns.

Regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time, Maradona's playing career saw him represent Argentinos Juniors, Boca Juniors, , , and Newell's Old Boys.

Maradona – who led Argentina at the 2010 World Cup – also spent some time coaching in his homeland, leading Textil Mandiyu and Racing Club in 1994 and 1995, while he served as mental coach at Deportivo Riestra from 2013 to 2017.