Manso: Konadu did not deserve Asante Kotoko sacking

The ex-Porcpine Warriors star shares his thoughts on the dismissal of the club's head coach

Former boss Frimpong Manso believes the club took a rash decision in terminating the contract of head coach Maxwell Konadu.

Last week, the Porcupine Warriors parted ways with their trainer following a surprising 1-0 home loss to Great Olympics in the Premier League.

Konadu had been at the helm of affairs since December last year, the Olympics defeat the Porcupine Warriors' first of the new season.

"The problem with the Kotoko team has to do with midfield. We should get time for coaches so they can build their teams. Team-building takes time and club administrators must be patient," Manso, who also featured for Kotoko during his playing days, said as reported by HappyGhana.

“Sixteen players arrived this season at Kotoko and it takes time for the players to play together as a unit. Look at where some of the players came from to join the team.

"The Brazilian and some of them from Europe also needed time to get fitness because they were not playing. Some old players at the team last season also left after their contract expiration. The factors are too many.

"If they were patient it could have been better. Now the problem will linger on because the new coach will now have to adapt to the players [and] also bring in his players."

In sacking Konadu, Kotoko announced assistant coach Johnson Smith as the new head coach in the interim.

In his first match leading the dugout, Smith guided Kotoko to a 1-0 away victory over Dreams FC in the Premier League on Sunday.

Ibrahim Moro's 20th-minute strike has lifted the club to seventh on the league table.

“I cannot use just one day to build a team. I cannot take any credit as it is not logical," Smith said after Sunday's game.

“We were in the building process before the defeat to Olympics dampened our spirit. All I did was to psyche the players and make some few changes.

“We are not there yet, there are still some edges which need to be sharpened.”

Kotoko's next assignment comes in the Caf where they take on Al Hilal of Sudan in a first-round, first leg fixture at the Accra Sports Stadium on Wednesday.