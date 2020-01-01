Mane's winner secures Senegal qualification for 2022 Africa Cup of Nations

The Liverpool star scored the only goal that gave Aliou Cisse's men all three points in Bissau

have become the first country to qualify for the 2022 in after a 1-0 victory over Guinea-Bissau on Sunday.

Sadio Mane separated both teams at the Estadio 24 de Setembro with his 82nd-minute strike.

The result stretched the Teranga Lions' unbeaten streak to four games with 12 points in Group I while Congo trail in the second spot with six points, although with a game against Eswatini on Monday.

Sunday's effort made Mane the joint-top scorer in the group with three goals, alongside Famara Diedhiou who scored a hat-trick against Eswatini in November 2019.

The Liverpool star who was on target against Guinea-Bissau in Thies four days ago, and defender Kalidou Koulibaly played for 90 minutes while ’s Ismaila Sarr was replaced in the 79th minute.

Senegal have now qualified for their 16th Africa Cup of Nations tournament and they will be aiming to win their maiden title in Cameroon 2022 after finishing as runners-up in last year - they suffered a 1-0 loss against in the final.

The qualification comes as another feat for Aliou Cisse who has now guided the West African country to three successive editions of the continental showpiece without losing a game in the qualifying stage.

The former Senegal captain who was appointed as national team coach in 2015, also led the Teranga Lions to the 2018 Fifa World Cup in .

Aliou Cisse's men will hope to end their campaign on a flying note when they visit Congo for their next group game on March 22 before hosting Ewastini on home soil eight days later.