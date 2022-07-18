Mane was 'begged' by Fabinho not to leave Liverpool for Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich

The Brazil international concedes the Senegal international's exit is a loss but remained optimistic new signings will fill the void

Versatile Liverpool midfielder Fabinho has revealed he 'kept some hope' Sadio Mane will turn down Bayern Munich's offer and remain at the club but it was not the case.

The Senegal international left the Reds, after six successful years, for the Bavarians.

The Brazil international has now stated he never wanted the Lion of Teranga to leave, but seemingly, the latter had already made his decision.

"At the end of the season, I spoke a lot with Sadio. He told me about the situation that he could leave," Fabinho told the Athletic.

"I was always saying to him: 'Come on Sadio, stay here. You can win the Premier League and the Champions League right here, don't leave. But I think he had already made up his mind. We had to respect that.

"Sadio had a really good story in a Liverpool shirt. He played for six years here and during that time he won everything you can win and he decided that he wanted a new challenge. That's okay.

"After the parade in Liverpool, everyone said goodbye to him. We knew there was a good chance he would be leaving.

"I always kept some hope that he would still stay but then it was all confirmed."

However, the 28-year-old believes new signing Darwin Nunez, as well as Luis Diaz, will fill the void left by the Teranga Lion.

"Losing Sadio is a big loss. He was one of our best players but it’s something that we can’t change," Fabinho continued.

"We have to deal with it. Now other players have to step up and take on greater responsibility

"Darwin may need a bit of time to adapt, let’s see, but a player like him can really change a team. He's a proper No. 9. He's a goalscorer. He scored in both games against us in the Champions League. We know how good he is.

"Even though we lost Sadio, I still believe that we can fight for everything. The team is still really strong.

"For a long time, it was always Sadio on the left side. But we have Luis on the left side and we saw how well he played in the second half of last season. Luis will become increasingly important."

Liverpool will start their 2021/22 campaign with a trip to Fulham on August 6.