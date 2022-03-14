Liverpool winger Sadio Mane has underlined the importance of winning the World Cup in his bid to win the Ballon d'Or.

The attacker played a vital role in helping Senegal win the recently concluded Africa Cup of Nations finals held in Cameroon.

Even after winning the prestigious Champions League and the Premier League trophies in recent years with Liverpool, among other titles, Mane believes helping the Lions of Teranga win the World Cup will bring him closer to winning the biggest individual award in football.

"I have so much hunger that I remain on the lookout for what is good and beautiful to devour. And the Ballon d’Or is necessarily part of it," Mane said as quoted by Liverpool Echo.

"But I don’t want to talk too much about it now. The World Cup is my new dream.

"But before that, we will have to qualify, but I want to believe in somewhat crazy projects and the one that consists of winning the World Cup with Senegal is one of them.

"If we succeed, of course, I will get closer to all the players who apply for the Ballon d’Or every year."

The West Africans will be away to Egypt in the first leg of the final round of 2022 World Cup playoffs on March 25

Coincidentally, the two nations played in the Afcon final, when the Pharaohs went on to lose on penalties after a goalless draw after both regulation and extra time.

Mane scored the winning penalty to hand his nation the maiden title.



The 29-year-old will be playing against his Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah for the second time in a key international match for the second time this year.

Article continues below

Other two-legged 2022 World Cup playoffs scheduled for this month in Africa are Nigeria vs Ghana, Democratic Republic of Congo versus Morocco, Cameroon playing immediate former Afcon champions Algeria and Mali squaring off with Tunisia.

The five aggregate winners will represent Africa in the World Cup to be held in Qatar from November 21 to December 18.