Mane transfer from Liverpool to Bayern Munich a mistake, Saunders critical of Bundesliga

The former striker believes it is not the right time for the Lion of Teranga to leave the Reds for the Bavarians

Ex-Wales striker Dean Saunders has warned Sadio Mane over his imminent move to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

The Senegal international has been shining for the Reds in the past six seasons, scoring 120 goals in the 269 matches he played for them. His latest triumph was in the completed campaign where he played a key role Jurgen Klopp's side winning the FA Cup and the League Cup.

The team also reached the final of the Uefa Champions League and finished second in the Premier League behind eventual winners Manchester City.

The 57-year-old has suggested he does not think it is good for the Lion of Teranga to join the Bavarians because they have no real challengers domestically.

"Nothing against the club, it’s a great club, but the league is nowhere near a challenge for Mane," Saunders told talkSPORT.

"He’ll get goals. They win 5-0 every week, only one team can win the league.

"It’s not a challenge. He will get in his armchair, light a cigar up, he’ll play for Bayern in third gear and he’ll coast for two years and ruin the best two years of his life as a footballer.

"At the end of his career, if he said to you ‘come and look at my trophy cabinet’, the German league winners medal will be right at the back."

Saunders has further opined Mane played his best football for Liverpool in the last six months. In the 2021/22 season, the West African scored 16 Premier League goals in 34 matches, providing two assists in the process.

In the Champions League, the former Southampton star played 13 games and scored five times.

"I can’t believe he’s leaving Liverpool, I don’t know it’s got to this point," Saunders continued.

"He is 30, I think of all his time at the club, the last six months he’s played the best football, he’s been unstoppable at times.

"He went up the middle when [Luis] Diaz signed and he started getting better and better at finding the pockets and linking the play up.

"I can’t get my head around why you’d want to leave Liverpool right now, when you’re playing the best football of your life in the best combination front-three he’ll ever play in, to go and play for Bayern Munich."