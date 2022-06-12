Mane to Bayern: Salihamidzic says Bundesliga champions 'exploring other options' but remain keen on Liverpool star

The German side are the front-runners to sign the Senegal winger but are looking at alternatives

Sadio Mane is not the only option Bayern Munich are looking at as they look to strengthen their attack ahead of next season, says sports director Hasan Salihamidzic.

The Bundesliga champions are the favourites to sign the Senegal international, who has informed Liverpool that he wants to leave this summer.

Bayern are in danger of losing star forward Robert Lewandowski as the Poland international announced recently that he is eager to make a transfer.

What did Bayern say about Sane?

But the Bavarian side are eyeing more options than just Senegal winger Mane, as Salihamidzic told BILD: "The transfer market is not easy and it always depends on the club's financial capabilities.

"Basically we are trying to strengthen our team - we are also working on some options on the attack.

"Of course you can't reduce yourself to one option, you have to have several options."

Will Mane join Bayern Munich?

GOAL reported in May that Mane would inform Liverpool of his desire to leave the club this summer, with Bayern the favourites to sign him.

Speculation about his future intensified recently when Mane suggested he would make a summer transfer, but he soon backtracked on those comments by insisting it was a joke.

Article continues below

The 30-year-old was encouraged to make the switch to the German team by Senegal coach Aliou Cisse, who told reporters: "Sadio played in Salzburg in Austria which is a border country, and that means he is not going into unknown territory.

"For me, the club where he will feel the best is Bayern."

Further reading