Mane propels Choupo-Moting's Bayern Munich past Viktoria Plzen

Sadio Mane was among the scorers as Bayern Munich recorded a 4-2 away win over Viktoria Plzen in Wednesday’s Champions League fixture.

Mane put the Bavarians ahead

Played from start to finish

Bayern qualify for next round

WHAT HAPPENED? In the six-goal thriller inside Doosan Arena Plzen, the Senegal international handed the Bavarians a 10th-minute lead after he was set up by Leon Goretzka. Four minutes later, Thomas Muller doubled the advantage for the German elite division side before a brace from Goretzka ensured that they went into the half time break with a four-goal lead. The hosts pulled two goals back in the second half courtesy of Adam Vlkanova and Jan Kliment, yet, that could not rescue them from defeat.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This is the forward’s second Champions League goal for Bayern Munich in the 2022-23 campaign. His maiden strike came against the Czech First League side in the reverse fixture at Allianz Arena. Also, it is a message to manager Julian Nagelsmann that he can always get the job done in subsequent fixtures. On a wider note, this result has guaranteed Bayern Munich a place in the next round with two matches to spare.

ALL EYES ON: Aside from his goal, the former Liverpool man put up an inspiring showing with statistics showing he accounted for two shots, two key passes, two aerials won, and one dribble.

WHAT ELSE? Cameroon international Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting was introduced for Kingsley Coman in the 46th minute but he could not find the net as he recorded no shot in the six-goal thriller. Meanwhile, Morocco’s Noussair Mazraoui played from start to finish with three tackles and three clearances to show for his display.

THE MATCH IN ONE PHOTO:

Getty

DID YOU KNOW? Mane is the second Senegalese to be named African Player of the Year on two occasions.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANE? Buoyed by his strike against Viktoria Plzen, the African would be hoping to find the net again when Bayern Munich host Freiburg in Sunday’s Bundesliga outing.