Mane: Oxlade-Chamberlain & other injured players equip Liverpool with extra motivation

The intention to help the crooked players past their trying times is an extra drive to keep the Reds winning

Injured players such as Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain provide extra motivation to Liverpool, says Sadio Mane.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has been forced to watch on as his side have worked their way to the summit of the Premier League this season, having been out of action with a serious knee injury he copped last April.

The England midfielder appears to be nearing a return sooner than expected and was even part of the delegates that travelled to a four-day camp in Dubai.

Mane, who himself had faced similar, but relatively mild fate in the past, talked on the difficult situation injured players find themselves in, and how the fit ones at the Merseyside outfit do their bits to help them through it.

“I have been injured [in the past] and I know how hard it is,” Mane told club website.

“I try to talk to him and check how he is because it’s not easy. Especially for Alex more than me; I was lucky to be out for [only] three months, his is now for a while. It’s very hard.

“His dream is to stay fit and play for the club, win games and win trophies as well. If it’s not the case [that he is playing], it’s difficult.

“Sometimes on the pitch you want to give everything to make [the injured players] proud because it’s not easy for them and their family – injuries are something I never wish on any football player.”

With an 11-day interval between their last game against Crystal Palace and Wednesday’s visit of Leicester City, Liverpool opted for a trip to Dubai.

The Reds, however, returned from to their Melwood base last Friday, with Mane highlighting the importance of stay in warm condition.

“It was really cool. It was not the best weather ever, but compared to Liverpool it was much, much better!

“Of course we would love to play in the FA Cup but if not, it’s part of football and you have to accept it. The four-day trip was very important for the team.

“Take the example of last year – we had new players like Mo [Salah] and Virgil [van Dijk]. Especially Virgil, he [grew] so close to everybody, it was very important for us and for him as well to be involved more in the team. After Dubai, it looked like he had already been with us here for three or four years.

“This year we had more new players than last year. It’s very important. Here, you don’t have time to go out together. This kind of [trip] helps us to talk about different things, not only football.

“It was very nice. This kind of period always makes everybody closer, making more of an affinity. It’s important for the team.”

Mane who has sounded warning to Liverpool's title rivals , has netted nine goals, provided an assist and created a total of 25 chances to help Jurgen Klopp's side to the top of the Premier League log.