Mane overtakes Camara to become highest-scoring Senegal player

The 30-year-old has now scored 32 goals for the Lions of Teranga to eclipse the mark achieved by the former Wigan star

Sadio Mane’s hat-trick against Benin Republic has seen him leapfrog Henri Camara to become the highest-scoring Senegal player in international football history.

In Saturday’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualification Group L fixture against the Squirrels, the Liverpool star found the net on three occasions to inspire Aliou Cisse’s men to a 3-1 victory in Dakar.

Prior to the game, the Liverpool star had collected 29 goals on the international scene – a feat also achieved by Camara – who represented the West Africans between 1999 and 2008 in 99 appearances.

With Saturday's game just 12 minutes old, the 30-year-old Mane put his country ahead from the penalty mark after referee Alaa Sabry adjudged that David Kiki handled the ball in the penalty area.

While Michel Dussuyer’s men were hoping to regroup, Mane doubled Senegal’s advantage 10 minutes later - drilling Nampalys Mendy's assist past goalkeeper Saturnin Allagbe.

Benin Republic’s ambition for a comeback suffered a massive blow as Sessi D'Almeida was given his marching orders in the 51st minute for dangerous play against Mane.

At the hour mark, the reigning African Player of the Year completed his treble via a penalty. This time, it was Allagbe who fouled Ismaila Sarr in the danger zone.

Interestingly, that is the former Southampton player’s first international hat-trick since his debut in 2012 after impressing with the Senegalese U23 team at the 2012 Olympic tournament.

Even after numerous scoring opportunities came their way plus the visitors’ numerical disadvantage, Cisse’s men could not increase their lead.

In the 88th minute, the Squirrels pulled one back thanks to super-sub Junior Olaitan who replaced Jodel Dossou in the second half.

Thanks to this result, Senegal occupy the summit of Group L with three points and three goals. In the first group fixture played on Saturday, Rwanda earned a 1-1 draw with Mozambique at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.

The reigning African champions are guests of the Wasps on June 7 at the Diamniadio Olympic Stadium. Whereas, Benin Republic would be hoping to return to winning ways against the Mambas on June 8 inside Stade de l'Amitié in Cotonou.