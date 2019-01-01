Mane is carrying Liverpool on his shoulders - Crooks

The 61-year-old claims the Senegal international has been the key man for Jurgen Klopp’s side this season

Former Hotspur and forward Garth Crooks claims Sadio Mane has been carrying on his shoulders this season.

The 27-year-old has continued to play a pivotal role for the Reds this term, scoring nine goals and providing three assists in 14 appearances.

The international was again at hand to help the Anfield outfit clinch maximum points against Tottenham on Sunday.

Mane won his side a penalty after he was fouled by Serge Aurier, which Mohamed Salah converted for the match-winner to help the Reds extend their lead at the top of the Premier League log.

Crooks has lauded the form of the former man and claimed the forward has been the key man for the European champions this term.

“Two seasons ago it was Mo Salah who was carrying Liverpool. Last season it was Virgil van Dijk who had a massive influence on the success of the team,” Crooks told BBC Sport.

“This season it's Sadio Mane who is carrying Liverpool on his shoulders. His speed, power and strength have been a feature of Liverpool's play this season and without the Senegal international, life at the top would be considerably less comfortable.

“It was Mane who caused mayhem in Tottenham's ranks the entire match and the reason they lost. With a little help from Serge Aurier, of course.”

Mane is likely to be rested when Liverpool slug it out against in a League Cup tie on Wednesday.