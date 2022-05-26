Mane hints at Liverpool stay as he vows to give 'special' answer on his future after Champions League final

The Senegal international has also discussed his ambition to become the first African Ballon d'Or winner in 27 years

Sadio Mane has dropped a big hint that he is planning to stay at Liverpool beyond the summer, with the winger vowing to give a "special" answer to questions over his future after Saturday's Champions League final.

Mane has been a key member of Jurgen Klopp's squad since his arrival at Anfield from Southampton in 2016, scoring 120 goals in 268 games across all competitions.

The 2021-22 campaign has been arguably his best yet as he's helped the Reds secure FA Cup and League Cup honours and reach another European Cup final, but his current contract is due to expire next year and there has been no sign of an extension being agreed as yet.

What has Mane said about his future?

Mane is reportedly a top target for German champions Bayern Munich, who are thought to be ready to test Liverpool's resolve with a lofty summer bid for the winger.

This weekend's Champions League showpiece against Real Madrid is occupying Mane's thoughts at present, but he has promised that he will be bringing the "best" news on his future after the game.

“Honestly, the answer I can give you now is I feel very good, and I am fully focused on Saturday’s game. That is the answer I must give before the final. But come back to me on Saturday and I will give you the best answer you want to hear, for sure. It’s special," he said ahead of Liverpool's trip to Stade de France.

"I will give you all you want to hear then. For now, let’s go win it because I have no time for other things. I will do everything possible to win it because it is my and all the boys’ biggest dream, then I will give you the answers.”

Mane on the Ballon d'Or

Mane has enjoyed a stellar season so far that included African Cup of Nations success with Senegal in February, and he has thusly been touted as a potential Ballon d'Or winner.

The only African to have ever won the prize previously was George Weah back in 1995.

Asked whether players from Africa have been ignored in the Ballon d'Or voting in the modern era, Mane replied: “It’s true, which is sad. This cup, the Africa Cup of Nations, is the biggest trophy I have won in my life and for an African player not to have won the Ballon d’Or since George Weah is sad, for sure.”

The Liverpool attacker hopes he can follow in Weah's footsteps later this year, but he would only see the individual accolade as a "bonus" on top of a potential second Champions League winners' medal.

“We will do everything we can to win it and then we will see what happens with the Ballon d’Or,” Mane added.

“I think myself and all the Liverpool players have targets from the beginning of the season, which is to go for all the trophies.

"So far we have won two, and missed one, which is behind us now, and Manchester City fully deserved it [the Premier League title]. And to win the Champions League would be special for me and for all the other boys.

“This is what we focus on, and we have to do what we can to win. The rest you guys have to decide.

"For me it would be even more special to have another bonus which is the Ballon d’Or, and I would be the happiest player in the world.”

