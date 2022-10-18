Mane: France and Spain very far ahead of Senegal as World Cup favourites

Sadio Mane is well aware Senegal are not among the favourites at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar since there are better sides that have a greater chance.

Senegal among the five teams to represent Africa

They are placed in Group H

Mane insists Senegal are underdogs

WHAT HAPPENED: The Lions of Teranga qualified for the prestigious global competition for the third time in their history. The 2022 edition will be held in Qatar from November 20 to December 18, where 32 teams will be taking part.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mane scored the decisive spot kick against Egypt to ensure his country made it to the competition alongside Ghana, Tunisia, Cameroon, and Morocco.

They have been placed in Group H alongside the Netherlands, hosts Qatar, and Ecuador and they will be battling for the top two positions to make it to the knockout phase. The West African nation qualified first in 2002 and reached the quarter-finals. In 2018, they did not get past the group stage.

Mane, who finished behind Karim Benzema of France in the race for the Ballon d'Or, admitted his team is not among the favourites but will be at their best to make the country proud.

WHAT HE SAID: "I don't see Senegal as a favourite because there are other nations very far ahead of Senegal like France, Spain….We will go there with no cold and try to do what we have used to do," Mane said as quoted by Wiw Sport.

AND WHAT IS MORE: Senegal are the Africa Cup of Nations defending champions after silencing Mohamed Salah's Egypt in the final early in the year.

WHAT NEXT: Mane is currently tied with club duties until early November when many leagues across the globe will break for the World Cup.

Senegal are scheduled to start their campaign on November 21 against the Netherlands.