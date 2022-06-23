Mane: Fans can’t agree whether Bayern Munich new man is biggest Bundesliga signing ever

Supporters are divided whether the Senegal international is the most high-profile player to grace the German league

Sadio Mane’s transfer to Bayern Munich has ignited debate among fans online whether he is the biggest player ever signed by a Bundesliga team.

Mane completed his move to the Bavarian giants on Wednesday in a deal believed to be worth €41m from Liverpool.

German network Deutsche Welle opened the discussion when they posted, “Sadio Mane is the biggest star ever signed by a Bundesliga side. Discuss.”

This drew mixed reactions from fans as well as rival Bundesliga teams.

Sadio Mané is the biggest star ever signed by a Bundesliga side.



FC Schalke 04, who have returned to the Bundesliga after a season in the second-tier, were among those who disagreed.

They posted an image of former Real Madrid striker Raul with the caption ‘Discussion over’ to suggest the three-time Champions League winner, who played two seasons in Gelsenkirchen, was bigger than Mane.

A number of fans online feel Mane trumps them all while others think there were greats who were better than the Senegal international.

Mane is the biggest signing in Bundesliga. Few other names: Kevin Keegan, Lothar Matthaus, Raul, Robben, Alonso, Sane, James Rodrigue, Coutinho, am i missing somebody? — LiverpoolEveryday (@LiverpoolEvery1) June 23, 2022

This is the biggest signing from outside the league the Bundesliga has had in a long long time. — Cam (@z2daz) June 22, 2022

Boom! Biggest signing of 2022 so far! 🖊



I can just see Mané thriving in the Bundesliga… https://t.co/j8Cv8t4FU5 — Haris Strangas (@HStrangas) June 22, 2022

Is he even the biggest signing in @Bundesliga_EN this offseason...lol?!!!! — Blake Harris (@blakemharris) June 23, 2022

Raul is definitely the biggest signing of the #Bundesliga era if I haven’t forgotten anyone but he’s not the best cuz he was aging back then, bar maybe one season 10-11 where he helped them going to the Semis of #UCL https://t.co/eJGBI6cpki — Marcus (@xdMidway) June 23, 2022

The current best player in Africa Sadio Mane joins Bayern Munich 🔥 pic.twitter.com/uLBsKanNaJ — ZimViral ® (@ZimViral) June 22, 2022

I'd say Lothar Matthäus returning from Inter would be the biggest signing of the Bundesliga ever — Mark Ewald (@MarkusFlorianus) June 22, 2022

That’s not relevant? It has nothing to add to or negate from the statement that Lewandowski if the biggest bundesliga signing😂 — CR7evn (@CR7evn) June 23, 2022

W. Mane is the biggest signing by a bundesliga side — LiverpoolEveryday (@LiverpoolEvery1) June 23, 2022

Mane’s transfer has been lauded as a great step for African players, the German champions and the league with Bayern legend Sammy Kuffour among those who couldn’t wait for the transfer to happen.

Bayern legend Sammy Kuffour can't wait to see Mane in Bavaria #Transfers #FCBayern pic.twitter.com/JzncWO3v1A — Joel Omotto (@JoelOmotto) June 14, 2022

“I would be more than glad to have him in a Bayern Munich shirt because he is so special,” said Kuffour, who won six Bundesliga titles in 11 years at Bayern, just before Mane finalised the move.

“It will give the Bundesliga an edge also Bayern in the Champions League next season because you can see his contributions with Liverpool in all these years he has been there. He has contributed a lot and when he comes to Bayern it will be the same, he won’t change.”

Another Ghana legend Abedi Pele Ayew had also shared those sentiments.

“You know Osei [Sammy] Kuffour was in Bayern and very successful in Bayern so another African being in Bayern will be great for Africa. It will give the continent a lot of publicity and will give Bayern huge publicity in Africa,” said Ayew.

Generation Foot President Mady Toure also believes the transfer is good marketing for African players.

"It is good to see a footballer trained on the continent sign in one of the best clubs in the world," said Toure.

"There was already talk of him continuing his career at Bayern or Dortmund [from Southampton], but he had this great career plan that led him to Liverpool, one of the biggest clubs in the world. With this signing, he is promoting African football in one of the biggest teams in the world," he added.

Mane has signed a three-year contract in Bavaria after leaving Liverpool where he scored 120 goals in 269 appearances, winning the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup in six years.