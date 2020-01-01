Mane beats De Bruyne to PFA Fans' Player of the Year

The Senegal star is the latest Liverpool player to be acknowledged after the club's dominant Premier League title triumph

forward Sadio Mane has won the Premier League PFA Fans' Player of the Year award for 2019-20.

The 28-year-old enjoyed a fine campaign, scoring 18 goals and providing seven assists, making him the team's second most productive player of the season behind Mohamed Salah.

Mane won the award, voted for via a poll from fans across , ahead of star Kevin De Bruyne and Liverpool team-mate Trent Alexander-Arnold, gaining 41 per cent of the vote.

Virgil van Dijk, Raheem Sterling and Jamie Vardy were also nominated for the prestigious individual award, which was won by former star Eden Hazard last year.

Liverpool have unsurprisingly swept the individual prizes having romped to the title this term, ending a 30-year wait for a top-flight title in dominant fashion.

Jurgen Klopp's team amassed a club-record 99 points and finishing 18 clear of deposed champions Manchester City.

Klopp won the Manager of the Year, Alexander-Arnold clinched the Young Player of the Season prize and Jordan Henderson was voted the Football Writers' Association Men's Footballer of the Year.

Mane joined the Reds in 2016 from and has gone on to make 170 appearances in all competitions, scoring 81 goals to help them claim , UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup before their Premier League success.

He was the league's joint-top scorer in 2018-19 alongside team-mate Mohamed Salah and forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Mane earned special praise from coach Klopp recently, as the German hailed him as "world class".

“He is a complete player, offensively and defensively He works hard, he is really quick," Klopp said. “For sure a few things we did from a tactical point of view helped the boys as well and Sadio is a good example for the improvement the whole squad.

“He has obviously improved a lot in the last few years – and from a very high level already – becoming a very good player to a world-class player, no doubt about that, and he is a winner on top of that."