Mane: Bayern Munich star claims Socrates Award for charity work

Sadio Mane has won the maiden Socrates Award, with the Bayern Munich forward being recognised for his humanitarian work.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Senegal international and Bavarian star won the first Socrates Award during the Ballon d'Or award ceremony held on Monday night at the Theatre du Chatelet, Paris. The prize is named after Brazil football icon Socrates - who co-founded the Corinthians Democracy movement, in opposition to the ruling military government in 1980s Brazil.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Notwithstanding his hectic schedule on the field of play, the reigning African Player of the Year continues to touch lives, especially in Senegal. Mane built a public hospital and funded schools and families in his home village of Bambali last year, and also donated to the Senegalese National Committee to help fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I'm really happy to be a guest tonight. Sometimes I'm a bit shy, but I'm really happy to do what I can do for my people to make things better,” Mane said after picking up the award.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANE? Having scored in the 5-0 thumping of Freiburg, the Teranga Lion will be hoping to continue his scoring form when Bayern Munich visit Hoffenheim for their next Bundesliga outing. Prior to that, he is expected to lead the Bavarians’ attack line against Augsburg in a German Cup fixture.