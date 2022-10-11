'African brother' Mane is Moffi's Ballon d'Or choice, but Real Madrid's 'Benzema 'should win'

Nigeria forward Terem Moffi wishes Sadio Mane should win the Ballon d'Or but feels Real Madrid star Karim Benzema will win it.

Mane and Benzema are Ballon d'Or favourites

Both players had good 2021/22 seasons

Moffi makes his prediction

WHAT HAPPENED: The ex-Liverpool attacker and his rival from Real Madrid were standout performers last season for both club and country.

Many football lovers have been divided on who deserves the coveted individual award, especially after the success the duo enjoyed.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Benzema scored 27 goals and provided 12 assists to help Carlo Ancelotti's side secure the La Liga title.

Getty

The Frenchman was not yet done as he scored 15 Champions League goals and assisted twice as the Spanish heavyweights defeated Liverpool in the final.

Benzema played a vital role to help France qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Meanwhile, Mane scored 16 Premier League goals and provided two assists as Liverpool finished behind eventual champions Manchester City.

GOAL

The team, however, won the FA Cup and the League Cup. On the road to the Champions League final, Mane scored five goals and provided an assist.

The versatile forward scored winning penalties as Senegal won their maiden Africa Cup of Nations title and qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup respectively.

WHAT WAS SAID: "For the Ballon d'Or, it's not up to me to say whether Benzema deserves it or not. But he won everything, he scored a lot of goals," Moffi told Ouest France.

"Sadio Mane was also very successful, scoring very important goals. My favourite choice would go for my 'African brother', but I think Benzema should win, thanks to his performances with Real Madrid and the France team."

Getty

DO YOU KNOW: PSG's Lionel Messi has won the award seven times – more than any other player in history.

WHAT NEXT: The winner will be crowned on October 17 in Paris but before that, Mane and Benzema have crucial Champions League and league matches to play.