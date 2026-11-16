Manchester United 'unwilling to sell' Noussair Mazraoui to Ruben Amorim's AC Milan as Diogo Dalot and Lisandro Martinez face Old Trafford axe

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Manchester United have ruled out selling versatile full-back Noussair Mazraoui in January despite former boss Ruben Amorim plotting a reunion at AC Milan. While the Moroccan is set to stay at Old Trafford, defensive team-mates Diogo Dalot and Lisandro Martinez both face uncertain futures amid an upcoming squad overhaul.

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Hierarchy block winter full-back departure

According to the Daily Briefing, Old Trafford chiefs are 'determined to keep' Mazraoui this winter despite 'growing transfer interest' from Milan, Juventus and the Saudi Pro League. The 29-year-old, who was signed alongside Matthijs de Ligt from Bayern Munich under Erik ten Hag in August 2024 for £13 million rising to £17 million, has made 85 appearances, including eight this season. Comfortable on either flank, his deal runs until June 2028.

Italian and Saudi suitors rebuffed

Even though the Red Devils are planning at least three defensive additions to reshape their backline in 2027, the Dutch-born defender's tactical flexibility and composure in possession have seen him 'attract attention' across Europe and the Middle East. Serie A heavyweights Milan and Juventus are 'closely monitoring' his status, while Saudi executives have 'requested information' as they explore a potential January approach.

In particular, the report notes that Rossoneri boss Amorim 'knows Mazraoui extremely well' from his own spell in the Manchester dugout and believes the full-back could make an immediate impact at San Siro. However, suitors are set to be left frustrated as the Premier League club remain 'unwilling to sell', with INEOS decision-makers convinced that sanctioning his exit would be a mistake that weakens their squad depth.

Underperforming defender nears exit door

Rather than parting with the Morocco international, the club are far more inclined to offload fellow right-back Dalot next year. The Portugal international endured a miserable outing against Aston Villa prior to the November international break and was booed off the pitch by frustrated supporters.

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Incoming head coach Mauricio Pochettino has already identified Villarreal right-back Alex Freeman as a replacement target, with the Argentine eager to reunite with both Freeman and Monaco striker Folarin Balogun following their time together with the United States national team. Meanwhile, transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has dismissed recent links with Chelsea full-back Malo Gusto.

Major defensive overhaul looms large

Further defensive departures are expected as United prepare to cash in on centre-back Martinez amid interest from Spanish duo Barcelona and Atletico Madrid. Long-serving defenders Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw also face the threat of being axed as part of the sweeping changes at the back. To complete the rebuild, Pochettino is reportedly targeting a £120m triple swoop that includes both a new centre-half and a left-back.