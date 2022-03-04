Manchester United teen star Mejbri makes Ronaldo confession

Manchester United teenager Hannibal Mejbri has confessed the influence Cristiano Ronaldo has had on his career at the club.

Interim manager Ralf Rangnick has given the 19-year-old an opportunity to continue his development with the first-team and that has made him train with Ronaldo.

Although he has not played for the Red Devils this season, the former Monaco youngster admitted imitating the Portugal superstar’s lifestyle which includes his nutrition plans.

“I'm learning all the time. I watch everything he does. I watch the drink he takes. I do just like him,” Mejbri told Onze Media.

“When you see him on a daily basis, you realise that there is only that for him: work. Whatever is good for the body, he does.

“One day it was sunny in Manchester. I watched him and saw that he had sunbathed shirtless. I said to him, “Why are you doing this? he replied: "Because it's good, there are vitamins".

“Since that day, I always put myself in the sun (laughs). I also look at his plates during meals, I try to have the same thing on my plates.”

Mejbri, born in France to Tunisian parents, joined Manchester United from Monaco in 2019 after initial youth careers at Paris FC and Boulogne-Billancourt.

After almost three years at Old Trafford, he summed up the differences between life in the two countries and how he is enjoying his time in England.

He continued: “At United, people don't think like they do in France. For them, it's simple: either you're good on the pitch or you're out. They don't look at where you come from, who you are. There is no status.

“For them, it's simple: you work, you work and you work. That's the only way to succeed. In addition, I rub shoulders with the person who has worked the most in the world of football: Cristiano Ronaldo. I can only learn from him.

“All the players are nice. Of course, it's easier to create links with the French. And even with the English of my age.”