Is the 'Manchester United tax' real? Women's boss Marc Skinner opens up on transfer market struggles following similar complaints from Erik ten Hag

Marc Skinner opened up on the struggles in the transfer market and alluded to "Manchester United tax" following similar complaints from Erik ten Hag.

Skinner revealed United's struggles in the market

Spoke about a potential Man Utd tax

Ten Hag also complained about the same

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils had an eventful summer where they had a complete squad overhaul with 19 outgoings and nine incomings. However, Skinner revealed that it was not an easy summer for the club as they found "a lot of pushback" and a potential "Manchester United tax" which skyrocketed the transfer fees due to the stature and financial might of his employers.

WHAT THEY SAID: "When you're dealing with transfers in and out, there is a lot of pushback. We all know there is a potential Manchester United tax where people try and get this and that," he told reporters.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Manchester United men's manager Erik ten Hag had also shared the same woes earlier in the season after Chelsea were holding out on their £65 million ($80m) valuation for Mason Mount and knocked down three bids before reaching an agreement for £60m ($74m) including add ons.

Article continues below

Skinner believes that signing players from other clubs is getting "more complicated" and the club might push for more free agency signing to minimise the hassle of transfer fee negotiations.

"Women's transfers are getting way more complicated than they were a long time ago. Free agency is an easier conversation because you’re just dealing with one aspect," he said.

"We had to progress quickly, some players will be for a season, some will be for three seasons. That will depend on how far we go if we are going to compete in the Champions League, we need a bigger squad with bigger depth," he added.

IN ONE PHOTO:

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? United will take on Aston Villa in their Women's Super League opener on Sunday away from home.