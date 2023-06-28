Manchester United takeover: Qatari group increasingly confident of completing purchase of Red Devils ahead of Sir Jim Ratcliffe

The Qatari group bidding to buy Manchester United are growing increasingly confident of completing the takeover.

Multiple bidders for the club

Qatari group confident

Glazers yet to sell up

WHAT HAPPENED? United's current owners, the Glazers, have yet to confirm their preferred bidder but Bloomberg reports that the Qatari group, led by Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamed Al Thani, is confident they have beaten out the bid from British businessman Sir Jim Ratcliffe. Those with knowledge of the Qatari bid are said to be confident that it is simply a matter of time before they are confirmed as the group to complete the purchase.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: There is a rather large caveat, however, as Bloomberg quote a source claiming that the Glazers could potentially look to accept outside investment but retain control of the club. Still, it appears the Qatari group are confident of getting the deal over the line.

AND WHAT'S MORE: There has been one bid put forward by the Qatari group, worth just under £5 billion ($6.3bn), but that offer may well have been revised. Ratcliffe has long been favourite to take the reigns at Old Trafford, but he may well have slipped behind his closest rivals.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? United will hope to formalise their takeover soon, in the hope it could boost Erik ten Hag's coffers this summer.