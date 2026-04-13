Manchester United suffered a humiliating home defeat after Lisandro Martínez was shown a controversial red card

Manchester United suffered a humiliating 1-2 home defeat to rivals Leeds United in the Premier League on Monday evening. Third-placed United were completely outplayed in the first half, and Lisandro Martínez was dismissed for a rare foul. It was Leeds’ first ever victory at Old Trafford in the Premier League.

United were completely outclassed in the opening 45 minutes. Noah Okafor struck first, putting Leeds 1-0 ahead inside five minutes.

The same forward collected the ball again soon afterwards and, with no hesitation, arrowed a drop-kick into the far corner to make it 0-2 inside 30 minutes.

Just before the break, another mix-up between Senne Lemmens and Lenny Yoro almost gifted Dominic Calvert-Lewin a tap-in, only for Martínez to clear off the line.

After the break United created little and, after an hour, went down to ten men. Martínez tugged at Calvert-Lewin’s hair and, following VAR intervention, was dismissed.

Despite the numerical disadvantage, United briefly threatened a comeback. Matheus Cunha was denied by the goalkeeper, but a few minutes later Casemiro headed in a Bruno Fernandes cross to make it 1-2.

In the closing stages, United pressed for an equaliser, with Benjamin Sesko and Manuel Ugarte both going close, only for the goalkeeper and Calvert-Lewin to clear off the line.