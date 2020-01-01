Manchester United star Ighalo kicks off holiday with boat cruise

The Nigerian forward has taken time off to relax ahead of United's preparation for their Europa League second leg game against LASK on August 5

striker Odion Ighalo started his short holiday with a boat cruise on Tuesday, two days after the Premier League season ended.

The 31-year-old was an unused substitute as the Red Devils secured qualification for the 2020-21 Uefa after defeating 2-0 at King Power Stadium on Sunday.

Ighalo, who joined Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team on loan from Shanghai Shenhua in January, played 90 minutes of football for United in 11 Premier League appearances, which all came as a substitute.

Despite his restricted playing time in the league, the ex-Super Eagles forward has been a key force for Solskjaer in the , where he has scored two goals in three matches.

Ahead of Manchester United’s return fixture against LASK in the secondary European competition on August 5, Ighalo decided to enjoy his time on a boat and soak up the sun in an unspecified location.

Prior to the suspension of football activities in March because of the coronavirus, Ighalo scored a goal and assisted another as the Red Devils sealed a 5-0 win against their Austrian opponents in the first leg.

He will be aiming to make his first start for United since March 12 when they welcome LASK to Old Trafford next Wednesday.

Should they overcome their visitors, Manchester United would play against the winner of the clash FC Copenhagen and Turkish champions in the quarter-final.

This season's Europa League quarter-finals, semi-finals and final will be played as a one-legged knockout competition across four cities in , starting from August 10.