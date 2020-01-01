Manchester United midfielder Angel Gomes set to leave the club after failing to agree new contract

The teenager's deal expires at the end of June, and the club and player have failed to reach an agreement on new terms

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expects Angel Gomes to leave on June 30 after failing to agree a new contract with the midfielder.

The teenager was offered a new deal, but Gomes and his representatives have failed to come to an agreement and the 19-year-old is set to leave the club on a free transfer.

Solskjaer had said just last week he was hopeful terms could be agreed to keep the midfielder at the club, but the United manager had changed his tune ahead of the team’s trip to in the Premier League.

Asked if Gomes would be staying at the club Solskjaer replied: “I’ve got no news, nothing, so it doesn't look like it.”

Pushed further on whether the player would be leaving Solskjaer added: “I've not heard from them last night or this morning, it seems like they haven't managed to agree so the answer is probably short and yes, then.”

Gomes was handed his debut by Jose Mourinho in the final game of the 2016-17 season off the bench against and has remained part of the first-team set-up since.

However, as contract negotiations stalled he has struggled for game time this season, making just three appearances in the and he has not been part of the three match-day squads since the Premier League restart.

It is understood United had offered Gomes, who has been training at the club since the age of six, a deal worth around £30,000 a week but he had concerns over playing time and there has been interest from other clubs.

United travel to Brighton on Tuesday night for their third league game since the restart, and despite Graham Potter’s side still being at risk of relegation, Solskjaer is expecting a tough test but thinks having no fans could benefit United.

“They’re a good footballing side, play football and make it hard for you, not been down there myself and fans, of course, they (the fans) matter and have an impact on games and football,” Solskjaer said.

“To get out of this lockdown period is going to be fantastic but at the moment we have to deal with the situation as it is, and as an away team sometimes it helps you but then again when you're at the bottom, the pressure of fans can get to you and give an extra edge.”