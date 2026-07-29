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Premier League
team-logoManchester United
Old Trafford
team-logoIpswich Town
Book Manchester United vs Ipswich Town Tickets
Rob Norcup

How to get Manchester United vs Ipswich Town tickets: 2026/27 Premier League prices, fixture information, kick-off time & more

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Tickets
Premier League
Manchester United
Ipswich Town

It's set to be a huge season for Manchester United and you could be at Old Trafford for their Premier League home opener

After a tough couple of seasons, Manchester United fans are hopeful that their side have finally turned a corner. The positive vibes will be buzzing around Old Trafford for the Red Devils' Premier League home opener against Ipswich Town on Sunday, August 30 and you could be there to savour the occasion by booking tickets today.

Manchester United vs Ipswich Town TicketsBook now

Michael Carrick's caretaker reign as boss proved to be such a revelation, that the former Manchester United legend was handed the position permanently two days before their season finale vs Brighton (which the Red Devils emphatically won 3-0). With Champions League football guaranteed following their 3rd place finish, Carrick will be keen to strive for glory on all fronts over the coming months.

One of the keys for any future Manchester United success is making Old Trafford the fortress it used to be. The Red Devils under Jose Mourinho famously went on an historic 40-game unbeaten run at the 'Theatre of Dreams' during 2016 & 2017. Will United demolish newly-promoted Ipswich at the iconic venue?

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Manchester United vs Ipswich Town, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is the Manchester United vs Ipswich Town Premier League fixture?

Manchester United host Ipswich Town at Old Trafford (Manchester) on Sunday, August 30, with kick-off scheduled for 4.30pm BST.

crest
Premier League - Game Week 2
Old Trafford

How to buy Manchester United vs Ipswich Town Premier League tickets

Multiple ticketing options are available for Premier League matches - from individual match tickets to season tickets and hospitality packages - managed through each club's official ticket portal or authorized travel partners.

Due to overwhelming global demand, anti-touting legislation, and 100% digital turnstiles, Premier League clubs allocate tickets through the following process:

  • Season Ticket Holders & Debentures: Existing season ticket holders retain their seats or release unused fixtures back to the club.
  • Paid Official Club Members (Ballot System): Traditional first-come, first-served online queues have been replaced by randomized ballot lotteries for paid club members (e.g. Red Memberships, One Hotspur, Official Membership). Members register during a set window weeks before the match to enter the draw.
  • Official Ticket Exchanges (Resale): If a match sells out, members who missed out in the ballot can buy returned tickets at face value through the club's official Ticket Exchange.
  • General Sale: Open sales to the non-member general public are virtually non-existent for Premier League matches.

If looking to source last-minute tickets, fans can also purchase tickets off secondary platforms, like StubHub.

Manchester United vs Ipswich Town TicketsBook now

How much do Manchester United vs Ipswich Town Premier League tickets cost?

The cost of a Premier League ticket for the 2026/27 season varies widely depending on the host club, seating location, and fixture category:

  • Age & Concession Tiers: Most clubs offer tiered pricing across Adult, Junior (typically U18 or U21), Student, and Senior categories, though discount percentages and age brackets differ from team to team.
  • Match Categorization: Clubs classify fixtures into tiers (e.g., Category A, B, or C). Marquee matchups against top-six rivals or derby opponents fall into Category A, commanding the highest face-value prices.
  • Seat Location: Central longside and lower-tier seats carry premium pricing, while upper-tier seats behind the goals offer more budget-friendly options.
  • Official Membership Needed: To purchase home tickets at face value, nearly all Premier League clubs require each spectator to hold an active paid Official Club Membership to enter ballot lotteries or resale exchanges.

Away Ticket Pricing & Availability

The Premier League has officially extended the mandatory £30 price cap for away tickets through the 2026/27 season (and confirmed through at least 2027/28).

While away tickets are capped at £30, they are among the hardest tickets in global sport to acquire. Away allocations are extremely limited and typically sold exclusively to top-tier season ticket holders with maximum loyalty points - they virtually never reach general sale or basic membership draws.

Form

MUN

MUN - Form

NFO
W3-2
BHA
W0-3
WRE
L0-1
RBK
W0-5
ATM
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/4
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5
IPS

IPS - Form

SOU
D2-2
QPR
W3-0
OSA
L1-2
OXF
L2-0
WYC
W1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Recent Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Manchester UnitedDrawIpswich Town
4
1
0
Premier League
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
3
Ipswich Town badge
Ipswich Town
IPS
2
FT
Premier League
Ipswich Town badge
Ipswich Town
IPS
1
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
1
FT
Carabao Cup
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
3
Ipswich Town badge
Ipswich Town
IPS
0
FT
Premier League
Ipswich Town badge
Ipswich Town
IPS
0
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
1
FT
Premier League
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
4
Ipswich Town badge
Ipswich Town
IPS
0
FT
12Goals Scored3
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored2/5

Team news & squads

Manchester United vs Ipswich Town Probable lineups

Manchester United crest
Manchester United
MUN
Formation
Ipswich Town crest
Ipswich Town
IPS
Ipswich Town crest
Ipswich Town
IPS

Manager

  • M. Carrick

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
00000000
2
ArsenalArsenalARS
00000000
3
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
00000000
4
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
00000000
5
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
00000000
6
ChelseaChelseaCHE
00000000
7
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
00000000
8
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
00000000
9
EvertonEvertonEVE
00000000
10
FulhamFulhamFUL
00000000
11
Hull CityHull CityHUL
00000000
12
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
00000000
13
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
00000000
14
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
00000000
15
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
00000000
16
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
00000000
17
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
00000000
18
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
00000000
19
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
00000000
20
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
00000000
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

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