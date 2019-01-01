Manchester United fall behind Real Madrid, Barcelona in Forbes' most valuable teams list

The Red Devils have dropped in a list dominated by U.S. sports teams, with eight football clubs making the cut

have fallen behind and in the list of Forbes' 50 most valuable teams - with the NFL's Dallas Cowboys once again coming in at the top spot.

The Red Devils dropped from second in the 2018 list to sixth as Real (third) and Barca (fourth) both retained their positions achieved last year.

Five other football teams made the top 50 including (17th), (25th), (32nd), (42nd) and (45th).

It is the fourth successive year that the Cowboys have topped the list - with a value of $5 billion - more than iconic MLB team the Yankees ($4.6b) and Real ($4.24b) and Barca ($4.02b), with the NBA's New York Knicks ($4b) rounding out the top five.

Bayern Munich checks in at the 17th position while Manchester City and Chelsea were named at spots 25 and 32, respectively.

Arsenal and Liverpool are the final two football sides including among the top 50 with the Gunners checking in at No. 42 while the winners come in at 45.

Of the 50 highest-rated sports TV broadcasts last year in the U.S., nine were regular-season Cowboys games. The team's popularity helps owner Jerry Jones bring in an estimated $340 million in sponsorship and seating revenue at AT&T Stadium, which is twice as much as any other team, Forbes noted.

Announcing: The World's 50 Most Valuable Sports Teams 2019 https://t.co/KUyjjcsQed pic.twitter.com/3rH8Li2YAy — Forbes (@Forbes) July 22, 2019

"On and off the field, in season and out of season, there is a small soap opera going on every day," Jones told Forbes last year. "Everyone knows that marketing, especially in this day and time, is just another way to promote the circus, so to speak."

The NFL as a whole is still the most dominant sports league as more than half of the top 50 are football teams.

The NBA has also increased its value as the Knicks headline nine basketball teams on the list this year, ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers ($3.7b) and the Golden State Warriors ($3.5b).

Forbes' 50 most valuable sports teams: