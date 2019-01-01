Manchester United defender Eric Bailly shifts focus to PSG clash

The 24-year-old centre-back is in contention to return to Solskjaer’s starting XI after being rested at the Craven Cottage over the weekend

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly has expressed his readiness for Tuesday’s Uefa Champions League game against PSG.

The Red Devils take on Thomas Tuchel’s men at Old Trafford for the first leg of their round of 16 fixtures and will aim to stretch their impressive unbeaten streak to 12 matches under interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Bailly was introduced as an 85th-minute substitute for his 10th league appearance of the season in United’s 3-0 win over Fulham last Saturday.

The defender is prepared to make his third appearance in the elite European competition this campaign and help the Red Devils keep their visitors at bay.

The Cote d’Ivoire international has played 14 times in all competitions this season.