Manchester United bench Ighalo in Europa Cup clash against FC Copenhagen

The Nigerian striker has not been selected for a starter’s role as the Red Devils take on Stale Solbakken’s men at Old Trafford

take on FC Copenhagen in Monday’s quarter-final with Odion Ighalo out of the English team’s starting XI.

Instead, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer opted for a pairing between Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial up front, while Cote d'Ivoire's Eric Bailly is expected to hold sway in defence.

Article continues below

The Nigerian was in action from start to finish against LASK as the Red Devils silenced the Austrians 2-1 to qualify 7-1 on aggregate.

More teams

There, the former striker’s incredible goal-scoring run finally came to an end, which meant he could not topple a United record that has stood for 95 years.



The Shanghai Shenhua loanee had scored in each of his first four competitive starts for the Old Trafford giants, a record set by Jimmy Hanson.



Hanson achieved the feat in 1925 when he scored in consecutive starts against , Blackpool, and .

This is FC Copenhagen's first-ever European quarter-final appearance, while they are the first Danish side to reach a major Uefa European quarter-final since Brondby IF in the 1996-97 Uefa Cup.