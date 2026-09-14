At Manchester United, even the most routine league game can feel like a big occasion. Old Trafford under the lights tends to do that. If you want to keep track of the season properly, though, you need to know where the rights sit. They vary a lot by competition, so this overview should help.

Manchester United, all the information on broadcasts at a glance: who is showing / broadcasting the Red Devils' matches live on TV and livestream?

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Manchester United in the Premier League, Carabao Cup, FA Cup and Community Shield on TV and livestream

Anyone watching the Premier League in Germany will usually end up with Sky. Every match is shown live there, either as a single game or as part of a conference, depending on how packed the fixture list is. Manchester United are fully covered. If you cannot watch on television, you can stream via Sky Go or WOW.

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From 2025/26, Sky have also expanded their England package to include the Carabao Cup. In simple terms, if Manchester United are playing in the League Cup, you will find the live coverage there too. That means no jumping between different providers.

For the FA Cup and FA Community Shield, DAZN is the only option in Germany because they hold the exclusive rights. Whenever Manchester United play in either competition, the matches will be shown live on stream there.

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Manchester United, all the information on broadcasts at a glance: SPOX live ticker

SPOX also cover selected United matches with a live ticker. If you do not want to miss any key moments, just check in. We will list our tickers here shortly before kick-off.

Manchester United, all the information on broadcasts at a glance: the club at a glance