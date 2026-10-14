Old Trafford under the floodlights can make even an ordinary Manchester United league match feel like a major event. Everyone has an opinion. But if you want to follow United all season, you need to know who shows what. The answer depends on the competition.

Where to watch Manchester United live on TV and online

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Manchester United in the Premier League, Carabao Cup, FA Cup and Community Shield: TV and live stream details

In Germany, Sky show every Premier League match live, either individually or as part of a multi-match broadcast, depending on how packed the round of fixtures is. That includes every Manchester United game. If you can't watch on TV, you can stream the matches through Sky Go or WOW.

Sign up now: Premier League, DFB Cup and much more from 24,99 euros/month

Since 2025/26, Sky have also included the Carabao Cup in their expanded England package. You can watch Manchester United's League Cup matches there too, without switching providers.

For the FA Cup and FA Community Shield in Germany, DAZN hold the exclusive rights. They stream Manchester United's matches live whenever the club play in either competition.

Next matches LEE Premier League 09:00 MUN

Find the right DAZN subscription: FA Cup, Community Shield & more live

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Manchester United: Live text commentary from SPOX

SPOX also cover selected United matches with live text commentary. We'll list the live text feeds here shortly before kick-off.

Manchester United: Club profile