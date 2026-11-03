Manchester United can make even an ordinary league match feel like a major event. Under the Old Trafford floodlights, everyone has something to say. Following the whole season, though, means navigating a maze of broadcasting rights. Where to watch depends on the competition.
Manchester United on TV and live stream: Where to watch the Red Devils
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Where to watch Manchester United in the Premier League, Carabao Cup, FA Cup and Community Shield
In Germany, Sky show every Premier League match live, either individually or as part of a simultaneous broadcast, depending on how busy the matchday is. That includes every Manchester United game. Can't watch on TV? Stream it via Sky Go or WOW.
Sign up now: Premier League, DFB Cup and much more from 24.99 euros/month
Since 2025/26, Sky have also carried the Carabao Cup as part of their England package. That means Manchester United's League Cup games are live there too, with no need to switch providers.
For the FA Cup and FA Community Shield, DAZN hold the exclusive rights in Germany. They'll stream Manchester United's matches in both competitions live.
Find the right DAZN subscription: FA Cup, Community Shield & more live
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Manchester United live text commentary on SPOX
SPOX also provide live text commentary for selected United matches. We'll list our live feeds here shortly before kick-off.
Manchester United club profile
|Founded
|1878
|English league titles
|20
|FA Cup wins
|13
|Champions League titles
|3
|Record appearance holder
|Ryan Giggs (963 competitive appearances)