Old Trafford under the floodlights can make even an ordinary Manchester United league match feel like an event. Following the whole season takes a bit more planning, though, because the broadcaster depends on the competition. Here's where to watch.

Where to watch Manchester United live on TV and online

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Manchester United in the Premier League, Carabao Cup, FA Cup and Community Shield: TV and live streams

In Germany, Sky shows every Premier League match live, including every Manchester United game. Depending on the fixture schedule, you can watch matches individually or as part of simultaneous coverage. If you can't watch on TV, Sky Go and WOW offer live streams.

Sign up now for Premier League, DFB Cup and more from €24.99/month

From 2025/26, Sky also has the Carabao Cup in its English football package. That means you can watch Manchester United's League Cup matches there too, without switching providers.

For the FA Cup and FA Community Shield, DAZN holds the exclusive rights in Germany. You can stream Manchester United's matches in either competition live on the service.

Next matches COM Champions League 12:45 MUN

Find the right DAZN subscription for the FA Cup, Community Shield & more live

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Manchester United: live text commentary from SPOX

SPOX also covers selected United matches with live text commentary. We'll list the live text feeds here shortly before kick-off.

Manchester United: club profile