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ManUnitedGetty
Alice Kopp
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Manchester United, all broadcast information at a glance: who is showing / broadcasting the Red Devils’ matches live on TV and via live stream?

Manchester United

Where are Manchester United’s Premier League and domestic cup matches shown live? Find out here!

Manchester United can turn even an ordinary league match into an event. Add Old Trafford and floodlights, and everyone has an opinion. To follow the whole season, though, you need to know who holds the broadcasting rights. That depends on the competition.

Where to watch Manchester United live on TV and online

Luke Shaw of Manchester United Getty Images

Manchester United in the Premier League, Carabao Cup, FA Cup and Community Shield on TV and online

In Germany, Sky shows every Premier League match live, either individually or as part of a multi-match broadcast, depending on how busy the matchday is. That includes every Manchester United game. If you can't watch on TV, you can stream the matches through Sky Go or WOW.

logo Sign up now: Premier League, DFB Cup and much more from 24,99 euros/month

Since 2025/26, Sky have also carried the Carabao Cup as part of their England package. Manchester United's League Cup matches are live there too, so there's no need to switch providers.

For the FA Cup and the FA Community Shield, DAZN hold the exclusive rights in Germany. They'll stream Manchester United's matches live whenever the club play in either competition.

Next matches
MUN

MUN

Premier League

08 Nov 2026

AVL

AVL

logo Find the right DAZN subscription: FA Cup, Community Shield & more live

Matheus Cunha of Manchester United Getty Images

Manchester United live text commentary from SPOX

SPOX also provide live text commentary for selected United matches. Check back shortly before kick-off for links to our live text feeds.

Manchester United club profile

Founded1878
English league titles20
FA Cup wins13
Champions League titles3
Record appearance holderRyan Giggs (963 competitive appearances)

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