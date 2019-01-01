Manchester City vs Burnley: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Pep Guardiola's in-form Premier League champions face Sean Dyche's side for a place in the last 16 of football's oldest national competition

With their progression through to the final of the Carabao Cup secured in emphatic fashion, Premier League champions Manchester City now turn their attention to English football’s other major knockout competition as they host Burnley in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

The sport’s oldest competition is the only domestic honour eluding Pep Guardiola during his tenure in charge of the Citizens, having suffered an embarrassing fifth-round exit to Wigan last season.

Standing in their way in the fourth round of this season's competition are Sean Dyche’s Burnley, who have endured a poor campaign home and away up to now and find themselves in 16th in the Premier League table.

Game Manchester City vs Burnley Date Saturday, January 26 Time 3:00pm GMT / 10:00am ET

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the US the game will not be broadcast but can be streamed on ESPN+.

US TV channel Online stream N/A ESPN+

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will not be broadcast or live-streamed, though Goal will provide miniute-by-minute live blog coverage of the game.

UK TV channel Online stream N/A N/A

Squads & Team News

Position Manchester City players Goalkeepers Ederson, Muric, Grimshaw Defenders Walker, Otamendi, Laporte, Danilo, Kompany, Jones, Garcia, Delph, Mendy, Zinechenko Midfielders De Bruyne, Fernandinho, David Silva, Foden, Sandler, Nmecha, Richards, Gundogan, Bernardo Silva Forwards Sterling, Aguero, Sane, Mahrez, Poveda

Having fielded a young side for the formality of their Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Burton Albion, Guardiola is likely to revert City to full-strength in his pursuit of securing more silverware.

Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling will likely slip back into the starting line-up, though Phil Foden could retain his spot in midfield if the decision is made to rest Kevin De Bruyne.

Potential Manchester City starting XI: Ederson; Walker, Otamendi, Laporte, Danilo; De Bruyne, Fernandinho, David Silva; Sterling, Aguero, Sane.

Position Burnley players Goalkeepers Heaton, Hart, Lindegaard, Pope Defenders Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor, Gibson, Bardsley Midfielders Hendrick, Westwood, Cork, McNeil, Brady, Gudmundsson, Defour Forwards Wood, Barnes, Vokes, Vydra

Sean Dyche will be boosted by the return of Robbie Brady from suspension and Johann Berg Gudmundsson from injury to bring him some more recognisable options out wide.

Both may miss out in favour of teenager Dwight McNeill, however, with the 19-year-old having been a standout performer for the Clarets in their recent mini-resurgence, helping them out of the relegation zone.

Potential Burnley starting XI: Heaton; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor; Hendrick, Westwood, Cork, McNeil; Wood, Barnes.

Betting & Match Odds

City are overwhelming favourites, priced at odds of 1/14 to win, according to bet 365. Burnley are a distant 40/1 while a draw is 14/1.

Match Preview

With a place in the final of the Carabao Cup having been secured, Manchester City now turn their attention to the FA Cup.

Second in the Premier League and into the knockout stages of the Champions League, City are still battling on four fronts as Guardiola looks to claim more silverware.

Despite their domestic dominance over the last 12 months, City haven't won the FA Cup since 2011 and have only made it to the final once, back in 2013.

On that occasion, Ben Watson’s stoppage-time goal gave Wigan Athletic a famous victory over Roberto Mancini’s outfit, in one of the greatest shocks Wembley has seen.

In his way in this season's competition stand Burnley, who, despite being in 16th place in the table, have been on a run of five games without suffering a defeat in all competitions.

With City, who are on a run of seven wins in a row, likely to field a strong starting XI, however, Dyche's side will need to be at their very best to be in with a chance of getting a positive result at the Etihad Stadium.