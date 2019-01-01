Manchester City vs Brighton: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Pep Guardiola's side host the Seagulls looking to make it three victories from four this season as they look to keep pace with Liverpool

With a return to winning ways secured, will be looking to keep up their pursuit of the Premier League summit when they host this weekend.

Pep Guardiola's side took three points on the south coast last time out in an entertaining clash with Bournemouth, and will likely back themselves to deliver the goods at home at the Etihad Stadium against the Seagulls.

Graham Potter's side might have a surprise up their sleeve if they are able to frustrate their hosts, as they look to consign their first defeat of the season against last weekend to history.

Game Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion Date Saturday, August 31 Time 3:00pm BST / 10:00am ET

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched on NBC Sports Gold. It will not be available for streaming.

US TV channel Online stream NBC Sports Gold N/A

In the UK, the match will not be broadcast or streamed due to falling inside the blackout perod.

UK TV channel Online stream N/A N/A

Squads & Team News

Position Man City squad Goalkeepers Ederson, Bravo, Carson, Grimshaw Defenders Laporte, Stones, Otamendi, Walker, Cancelo, Zinchenko, Mendy, Angelino Midfielders De Bruyne, D. Silva, Gundogan, Rodri, Fernandinho, Foden Forwards Aguero, Sterling, Sane, Mahrez, B. Silva

Pep Guardiola has confirmed that both John Stones and Garbiel Jesus are nearing a return but that he won't risk them until after the international break.

Benjamin Mendy is also approaching full fitness, while Kyle Walker - left out of the squad this week - is likely to retain his spot over Joao Cancelo in defence.

Potential Manchester City starting XI: Ederson; Walker, Otamendi, Laporte, Zinchenko; Gundogan, Silva, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Sterling, Aguero.

Position Brighton squad Goalkeepers Ryan, Steele, Button Defenders Bong, Duffy, Dunk, Balogun, Webster, Montoya, Baluta, Bernardo, Burn Midfielders Stephens, Trossard, Gross, Mooy, March, Propper Forwards Maupay, Jahanbakhsh, Murray

Graham Potter can no longer call upon Jurgen Locadia following his exit on loan, but he still has a host of strong options up front in attack.

Ezequiel Schelotto, Jose Izquierdo and Yves Bissouma all remain sidelined too, while Florin Andone will sit this one out through suspension.

Potential Brighton starting XI: Ryan; Duffy, Dunk, Burn; Montoya, Stephens, Propper, March; Maupay, Murray, Trossard.

Betting & Match Odds

City are odds-on favourites to snap up the three points at 1/12 with bet365. Brighton are meanwhile priced at a distant 25/1 while a draw is available at 9/1.

Match Preview

With two wins from three and a two point gap to the summit of the Premier League, Manchester City know they will have to be back in top gear if they want to defend their crown this campaign.

Pep Guardiola's reigning champions will host Brighton at the Etihad Stadium looking to pick up another three points as they seek to make it a hat-trick of domestic titles in a row.

But the Spaniard has admitted that the success of their season will likely only be measured by glory on the continent, following 's efforts earlier this year.

“I know we will be judged at the end on whether we win the ,” he stated. “I know unless we do that it will not be enough.

“This comes with [my profile], I know that. I arrived in , we were lucky we won it two times in four years, and the people expect I am something special that we have to win the Champions League and it’s still true.”

With the international break looming, several Citizens stars have got the call for their country, including Aymeric Laporte, often overlooked by , and Guardiola hailed the defender as one of the finest in the game.

"It was a mistake when I said he is one of the best – for me, he is the best left-sided central defender in Europe," he added.

"All of us were so happy for him because he was looking for this call for a long time and hopefully he can stay. Now it depends on him."

He did, however, admit surprise over Kyle Walker's England exit, adding: "Of course, Kyle and myself are not involved. We respect the decision and I think Kyle will come back strong.

"It's [Southgate's] decision, of course, I understand him and support the manager of the national team."