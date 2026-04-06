Manchester City star on the table at Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr

One of Manchester City’s key players has become a prime target for Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window.

Pep Lenders, assistant to Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, announced that midfielder Bernardo Silva is spending his final days with the English side, after nine years at the Etihad Stadium.

Linders said in comments published by the BBC: “Every beautiful story has an end… I hope he enjoys his final months and gets the send-off he deserves… He deserves it.”

He added: “You can never replace a player with another like him, because players of that calibre simply don’t exist.”

According to the Saudi newspaper Al-Yaum, Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal are competing to sign Silva for the Roshen League’s star-studded squad this coming summer on a free transfer.

Silva has been playing alongside Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo for the Portuguese national team since March 2015.

The 31-year-old Silva has also been linked with a move to Barcelona or Juventus, as well as clubs in the American league.



Read also: It’s official… The end of Bernardo Silva’s time at Manchester City