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Pep Guardiola has called for both Cristiano Ronaldo and the Portuguese national team to resolve their differences to ensure the legendary forward receives a fitting send-off. The former Manchester City manager believes a player of such historic importance deserves to exit through the front door rather than amidst lingering tension.

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Guardiola calls for a grand exit

Guardiola has weighed in on the ongoing debate surrounding Ronaldo's future with the Portuguese national team, suggesting that both parties must work together to ensure a respectful conclusion to his international career. Speaking in a conversation on Brazilian legend Romário's YouTube channel, the tactical mastermind expressed his belief that the current situation requires a mutual effort to "end well" for the sake of the player’s legacy.

The veteran coach emphasized that Ronaldo has been an exceptionally vital figure for his country, and his departure should reflect that status. "The Portuguese Football Federation must ensure a dignified end to Cristiano Ronaldo's career," Guardiola declared. "Cristiano Ronaldo shouldn't leave the Portuguese national team in this manner. They can't let him go like this," the coach said.

"There are exceptional players, and Cristiano Ronaldo is one of them; therefore, this situation must be rectified. Whether they rectify it or not isn't my concern, but they absolutely must. That's right; what he's achieved in the world of football deserves a different ending."

A plea for mutual reconciliation

In Guardiola's eyes, repairing the relationship is not a one-way street, and achieving the right outcome will require humility and compromise at the highest level. While he firmly backed Ronaldo's right to dictate the closing notes of his historic international run, he emphasized that neither party can afford to let stubbornness get in the way of a proper goodbye. "Both sides need to make an effort to guarantee a fitting farewell. They must understand that Cristiano Ronaldo deserves to leave on his own terms," Guardiola urged.

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Rather than letting tension linger, Guardiola painted a picture of the warm, celebratory send-off he believes Ronaldo should experience in front of his home supporters. Crucially, however, he also challenged the five-time Ballon d'Or winner to step forward and help heal any lingering wounds so the focus stays firmly on his accomplishments. "There should be a celebration where he feels the love of his countrymen, and he, in turn, must also take the initiative and say: 'Let's turn the page on the past,'" Guardiola added.

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A brief rift cannot overshadow an iconic legacy

Looking at the bigger picture, Guardiola dismissed the idea that a rocky final spell or isolated personal friction should tarnish more than two decades of relentless excellence on the international stage. In a sport that can often suffer from a short memory, he argued that administrators, fans, and players alike have a duty to zoom out and appreciate the full body of work.

"An entire career shouldn't be judged based on a month or two, or because of a disagreement or misunderstanding with one or two individuals," he insisted. "There are careers filled with achievements that deserve to be preserved and defended. Great players, those who were truly at the pinnacle of their game, deserve to leave through the front door. Firstly, because they earned it through everything they gave to the sport; football itself owes them this recognition."

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Setting the standard for the next generation

Beyond what Ronaldo himself has earned, Guardiola highlighted the lasting cultural footprint the forward has left on football in his homeland. How Portugal chooses to close the book on its most famous sporting export sends a powerful message to every young talent dreaming of pulling on the famous red and green shirt in the decades ahead.

"He's been an incredibly important figure, not only for himself and Portugal, but for future generations of Portuguese players. And secondly, for the sake of the children taking their first steps on the pitch, who might say: 'I want to end my career like Romário, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Paolo Maldini, or any of the other greats throughout history," Guardiola noted.