Manchester City vs C Napoli Champions League preview

Champions League - Game Week 5 24 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Etihad Stadium

Manchester City host Napoli at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday in the Champions League league phase, with Kevin De Bruyne returning to the ground where he spent 10 years. Kickoff is at 16:00 EST and 20:00 GMT. City are seventh with nine points in the league phase while Napoli are 27th with just three points after four matches.

Man City return to UCL after a dismal winless EPL run

City have lost their way in recent weeks. Enzo Maresca's side opened the season with a run of wins but have now gone four Premier League games without a victory, the latest a 1-1 draw with Fulham in which an Erling Haaland goal was controversially ruled out, following three straight defeats. City have conceded 14 goals in their last seven matches across all competitions at Etihad Stadium, and that will be something Enzo Maresca will need to address, and a frailty that a former club hero could exploit.

Getty Images

Napoli bank on De Bruyne

Napoli arrive in decent shape after a 1-0 win over Torino on Saturday. However, Massimiliano Allegri's side sit 27th in the league phase table, and languish in eighth in Serie A despite winning the title in 2024-25 under Antonio Conte. The visitors have lost five of their last seven matches on the road across all competitions, so something might have to give here.

Getty Images

Key stats & injury news

Man City are without a clean sheet in their last seven home matches across all competitions.

City will be without injured winger Antoine Semenyo, while Matheus Nunes is a doubt.

Napoli will be without defender Giovanni Di Lorenzo and the banned Rafa Marin.

Likely XIs

City (4231): Donnarumma; Khusanov, Dias, Guehi, Gvardiol; Anderson, Fernandez; Ndiaye, Cherki, Doku; Haaland.

Napoli (4231): Milinkovic-Savic; Politano, Rrahmani, Beukema, Spinazzola; Anguissa, Gilmour, McTominay; De Bruyne; Hojlund, Lang.

Team news & squads