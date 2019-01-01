Manchester City & Liverpool hit with UEFA fines for crowd disturbances

UEFA's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body handed down fines to the two Premier League clubs and a host of other teams for various offences

and have been fined by UEFA for incidents that took place during matches this month.

The teams were charged two weeks ago and UEFA's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) met on Thursday to decide their punishments.

City have been slapped with a €15,750 (£13,000) fine for the throwing of objects in their 2-0 win over on October 1.

Dinamo have also been ordered to pay €20,000 (£17,300) for the same offence and acts of damages in the away end at the Etihad Stadium.

Liverpool were sanctioned to the tune of €10,000 (£8,600) after their supporters came onto the pitch during and after their 4-3 Champions League win against Salzburg at Anfield on October 2.

A group of youngsters climbed over the hoardings at full-time and ran towards Andy Robertson to collect his shirt, while another spectator entered the pitch midway through the second half and was led away by stewards. Salzburg were fined €3,250 (£2,800) over the throwing of objects.

Another team to be sanctioned by UEFA for disorder is , whose away trip to was marred by incidents among those who travelled to to see the match.

Ajax must pay a total of €68,000 (£58,800) in fines. Acts of damages and crowd disturbances from the travelling fans at Mestalla has resulted in a ban from selling tickets for their trip to on November 11, while they must contact Valencia within 30 days and agree compensation.

also fell foul of UEFA's CEDB for setting off fireworks, the throwing of objects and acts of damage during their match against Slavia Prague and were fined €29,875; with the Czech team in turn fined €26,000 for the blocking of a stairwell.

In the , meanwhile, were fined €12,000 for the setting off of fireworks at Parkhead during their clash against CFR Cluj.