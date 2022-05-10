Manchester City fans beg Yaya Toure to lift Champions League 'curse' as club pays tribute to legend

Manchester City fans have taken to social media to request former midfielder Yaya Youre to lift the ‘curse’ so that their team can win the Uefa Champions League in future.

Toure was a top trending topic last week when City were knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid, having been seconds away from sealing a second straight final.

Many blamed the heartbreak on comments made by the ex-player’s agent that ‘African shamans’ will never allow manager Pep Guardiola to win the competition because he treated the Ivorian ‘unfairly’ in his final season at the club.

This came to the fore again on Monday when City were marking four years to the day Toure since made his final appearance for the club.

The Premier League champions posted a photo of the player alongside his elder brother Kolo, also a former Citizen, celebrating his achievements that include three league titles, as many Carabao Cups and the FA Cup.

“Lift the UCL [Uefa Champions League] curse,” @311_hozu told Toure with @swastiksharma_ adding: “Tell him to reverse the curse pls [please].”

Some supporters wondered just what City might need to do for Toure to lift the ‘curse’.

“Maybe if we put a statue of him we can win the Champions League,” said @idrissthehabibi.

“Pep say sorry to him, I beg you,” commented @damian_manev with @sushruth2902 also feeling that Guardiola might need to apologise “Pep apologise right now.”

A section of supporters felt the Manchester club was sanitising itself with the Toure tribute.

“They're trying to rid themselves of the curse,” replied @adineelamana.

“Ahah they really trying to get rid of the curse man left on the club,” said @kunal__kaul.

“Y’all [you all] tryna [trying to] get him to forgive us,” observed @iamtoxicisland.

Others wondered why the club was even celebrating Toure’s achievements.

“Farewell to a guy who cursed us?” posed @sky_t.21.

“A legend whose agent put a curse on us,” commented @robin_j_wagner.

With Toure already receiving respect, some fans think it is time the same is extended to his agent to end the bad blood.

“We have treated you well, now where can we find your agent?” commented @creativesoul.jd.

But some fans chose to focus on what Toure did for the club instead.

“He deserves to be a legend,” @cityzens_city said with @professor_gerald concurring “He will forever remain in our hearts.”

“What a career mate, well done lad,” replied @unknown71992.

Toure joined City from Barcelona in July 2010 and went on to make 316 appearances while scoring 79 goals, many of them in decisive games.

A powerful midfielder with an eye for goal, Toure was among City’s golden generation that established the club as a powerhouse in world football, alongside Vincent Kompany, Sergio Aguero and David Silva.