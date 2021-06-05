Manchester City defender Dias named Premier League Player of the Season

The Portuguese defender makes it an awards double after scooping the Football Writers' Association prize last month

Manchester City defender Ruben Dias has been named the Premier League Player of the Season.

The Portugal international, who joined City from Benfica in September, wins his second individual award after being named the Football Writers' Association men's Player of the Year last month.

He is only the fourth defender to win the prize, after Manchester United's Nemanja Vidic, former City captain Vincent Kompany and Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk.

More to follow.