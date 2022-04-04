Managing Chelsea is my dream, says Blues icon Terry

Former Chelsea star John Terry says it is his dream to become the club's manager.

Terry spent 19 years playing for Chelsea's senior squad after graduating from the club's youth academy.

He is back at Stamford Bridge as a coaching consultant but he hopes to work his way up to the head coaching position over the coming years.

What has been said?

“Yeah, that’s my dream," Terry told Stadium Astro when asked if his aim is to become the Blues boss.

“Obviously, when you’re a kid you want to play in the first team. As a coach, I’ve shifted this way now.

"The long-term ambition and goal is to be Chelsea manager, of course. That feels a little bit funny saying that because someone’s in the job and listen, we are still talking 10, 15 years down the line maybe.

“But I have to have an end goal and that’s it. It’s my dream. Hopefully, it happens. I’m on the process of doing that but a lot of things in between that have to go very well for me.

“So, I’m being very patient in the decisions I’m making in my next step in terms of management.

“But being back at Chelsea is very pleasing for me. It was quite emotional when I first drove in."

What has Terry done since retirement?

Terry, who won five Premier League titles and a Champions League crown among other trophies at Chelsea, left the club in 2017 to join Aston Villa.

After a year in the Championship in which he helped Villa gain promotion to the Premier League, Terry was appointed assistant coach of the club.

He left last July before taking on his new role at Chelsea at the beginning of this year.

